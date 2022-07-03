StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

