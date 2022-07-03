StockNews.com Downgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 263.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 215,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.