StockNews.com Downgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

