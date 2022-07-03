StockNews.com Downgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $67.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
