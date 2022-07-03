StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
HSTM stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.58 million, a PE ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthStream (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
