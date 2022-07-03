StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

HSTM stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.58 million, a PE ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

