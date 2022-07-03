StockNews.com Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Hold

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

