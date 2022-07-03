StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

