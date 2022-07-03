StockNews.com Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PC Connection by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PC Connection by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.