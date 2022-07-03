StockNews.com Upgrades Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) to “Hold”

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $387.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.35. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

