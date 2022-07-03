StockNews.com Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to “Buy”

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.