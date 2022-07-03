Stolper Co Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stolper Co lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

