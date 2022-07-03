Stolper Co Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stolper Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

