Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 13,146 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.38 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

