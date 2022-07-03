Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,563.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

