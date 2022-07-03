Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

