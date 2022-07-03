Surience Private Wealth LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Surience Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.