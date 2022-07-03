Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.