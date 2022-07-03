TCW Group Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,563.01.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.