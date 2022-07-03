Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $370.00

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.54), with a volume of 46835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.72).
TM17 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 804.67 ($9.87).
The firm has a market capitalization of £560.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2,138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.75.
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
