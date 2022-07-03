TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. TeamViewer has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

