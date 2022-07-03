Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $244.33

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $244.33 and last traded at $249.99, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.26 and a 200 day moving average of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

