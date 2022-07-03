Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $13.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.