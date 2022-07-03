Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

