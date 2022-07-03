The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $380.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.29.
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
