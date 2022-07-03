The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

