The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The InterGroup from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

