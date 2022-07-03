The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,020.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 277,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

