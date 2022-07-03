The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

