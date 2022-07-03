The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,862 shares of company stock worth $894,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Toro Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.