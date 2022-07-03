The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 33,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

