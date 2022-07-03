The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 33,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

