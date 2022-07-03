The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

