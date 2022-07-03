The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

