The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($30.30) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.87) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.84).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,373 ($16.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,515.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.65. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,327 ($16.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.91), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($60,611.53). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.43), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($60,048.58).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

