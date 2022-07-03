TheStreet Lowers Culp (NYSE:CULP) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

