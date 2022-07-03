TheStreet Lowers OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.20. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,287 shares of company stock valued at $589,481. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.