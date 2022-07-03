TheStreet Lowers OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OSW stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.20. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.