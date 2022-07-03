Toby Courtauld Purchases 26 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153.14 ($187.88).

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 564 ($6.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 854.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 562 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 647.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.57) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

