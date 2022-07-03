TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.16. TORM shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TORM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of -275.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in TORM by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TORM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TORM by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.