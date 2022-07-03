Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in June

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the May 31st total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.8 days.
TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Friday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.
