Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in June

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the May 31st total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.8 days.

TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Friday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

