TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TTE opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.