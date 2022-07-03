TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $709.43.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $541.69 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

