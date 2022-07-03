Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.1 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.