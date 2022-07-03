Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $59.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.