Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

NYSE TNP opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $385,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.