Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%. Analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 226,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 877,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

