Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.
Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%. Analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.
