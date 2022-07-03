Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

