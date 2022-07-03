U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s current price.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

USB stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,314,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

