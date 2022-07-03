Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 179.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

