Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.