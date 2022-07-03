Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.96. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

