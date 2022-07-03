Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($34.04) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday.

ETR:UN01 opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.95 and a 200 day moving average of €28.96. Uniper has a 52 week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($45.16).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

